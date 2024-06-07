Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist across South Florida through the weekend and into early next week.

The National Weather Service issued a briefing with peak heat index values ranging from 103 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit each day across the entire region. Localized areas could even see heat index values reach as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the government agency, a heat advisory will is currently in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for metro and inland areas of Miami-Dade County. The organization has indicated that additional heat advisories may be issued over the weekend for all of South Florida as temperatures remain high.

Residents are urged to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. It is recommended to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to tge sun and check on vulnerable populations, such as elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.

For more detailed information, including county-based daily heat index graphics and other heat-related resources visit weather.gov/heat.

