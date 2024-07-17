NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The express lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade have been closed due to a car fire.

The fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, is at the NW 58th Street exit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on the scene.

The burned car is under an overpass near the median of the highway.

7Skyforce shows a heavy traffic delay as cars are trying to exit during the afternoon rush hour when Florida Highway Patrol shut down all southbound lanes. The general purpose southbound lanes have since reopened.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews put out the fire.

The Florida Department of Transportation said there are no issues with the bridge that the car was under.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said no injuries or transports were reported.

