MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials were on the scene of a major crash on State Road 826 northbound after a car collided with a semi-tractor trailer.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extricated a man from his SUV after it became pinned underneath an 18-wheeler approaching Okeechobee Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the red Nissan struck the back of the tractor trailer at approximately 5:10 a.m., causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, colliding with a median concrete barrier.

The crash sparked a second collision when an oncoming Hyundai struck the tractor-trailer after it had been tipped on the roadway.

The driver has since been transported by air to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries.

Four lanes were closed as units transported the man into an ambulance, with delays stretching back to Northwest 36th Street.

