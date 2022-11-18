FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The days surrounding Thanksgiving have been known to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Experts with the Florida Department of Transportation predict this year will be the third busiest season since 2021.

Inside the FDOT Broward County headquarters, employees are set to monitor the traffic on the roads as drivers travel out of town, or into town, to visit family and friends.

Experts said travel numbers went back to normal in 2021, but this year is predicted to be much different.

Miami International Airport is expected to have 1.8 million passengers starting Friday and lasting until Nov. 29; making that a 4% increase since the record-setting period of 2021.

According to AAA, 49 million people are expected to be traveling by car this year, and nationwide, 4.5 million people are expected to fly.

“Nearly 2.9 Floridians will travel,” said Wayne Kinser with AAA. “We’re estimating that’s about 50,000 more than last year. 22,000 more than 2019 so, we’re back to above pandemic levels.”

This year is turning out to be the third busiest Thanksgiving weekend in 22 years.

“There seems to be some pent-up demand for traveling and it seems to be a priority for all Americans at this point so, that seems to be what we’re seeing the trend. Whether that be international travel or domestic.”

As far as gas prices, the national average is $3.71 and the state’s prices average at $3.50. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade and Broward County fuel costs average at $3.52; officials said that gas prices are trending downward.

