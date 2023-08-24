SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a day that forever altered the course of South Florida’s history. Thursday marks the 31st anniversary of Hurricane Andrew’s devastating impact, a catastrophic event etched into the memory of every resident who experienced its wrath.

In remembrance of the tragic storm, experts from Florida International University (FIU) are convening to delve into hurricane trends, reflecting on the lessons learned from that fateful day.

In 1992, Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida with a ferocity that few could have imagined. Classified as a Category 5 storm, Andrew’s sheer power left a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm’s approach was marked by frantic preparations as communities braced for the worst.

On August 24, 1992, those fears became a harsh reality as the hurricane made landfall, leaving a devastating mark that would be felt for years to come.

The impact was devastating, with 65 lives tragically lost in the storm’s wake. The aftermath was equally dire, as Hurricane Andrew went on to earn the unenviable title of the costliest hurricane in U.S. history up to that point. The toll it exacted on both lives and property was staggering, causing more than $26 billion in damages.

Today, experts and researchers from FIU are coming together to commemorate the somber anniversary. As they gather to discuss hurricane trends and lessons learned from Andrew’s rampage, the focus will inevitably shift to the advancements made in hurricane preparedness and mitigation over the past three decades.

