MIAMI (WSVN) - A special celebration of LGBTQ+ history in Miami-Dade County took place in downtown Miami.

The unveiling of the exhibit “Local Contributions to the History of the LGBTQ+ Movement” was held at Miami-Dade County Hall, Thursday afternoon.

The exhibit features posters highlighting the successes and the setbacks over the last several years.

Representatives of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office, county commissioners, leaders of several cities and activists attended the event at the Stephen P. Clark Center.

Officials said the celebration is meant to send a very clear message.

“It’s significant, because what we’re saying is that we won’t forget, we won’t let you forget the history of this community is important. What they’ve been through, what they continue to go through, it’s important,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III. “We understand that here at County Hall, we want everybody to know we take it seriously and that we’re all in this together.”

7News anchor Craig Stevens served as emcee at the event.

The exhibit is free to the public and can be seen in the lobby of County Hall through Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.