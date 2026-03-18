MIAMI (WSVN) - 7News was given an exclusive look inside of Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, the soon-to-be home of South Florida’s Major League Soccer team.

The massive project has been in the works for years, and it’s nearly complete, as the space has gone from empty land to now home of a brand-new stadium that’s just weeks away from opening.

The sounds of construction will soon fade for the sounds of screaming Inter Miami fans.

Crews are hard at work as they put the finishing touches on the over 26,000-seat stadium that Lionel Messi and the reigning MLS Cup champions will call home.

Andrea Piana is the president of Anker Advisory Group, who’s overseeing the stadium’s construction.

“It’s an iconic stadium here in Miami, it’s the first of its kind,” he said. “We have the best player in the world playing for Inter Miami, and we want to be able to provide a state-of-the-art facility for him and for the team.”

During 7News’ exclusive tour of the stadium, Wednesday, crews could be seen installing seats. One of the video boards is already in place.

Crews were hard at work in the air, on the ground, inside and outside, with the goal of having the stadium ready for when the first goal is scored in just two weeks.

“Right now, we have close to 450 workers on site; that varies from day to day,” said Piana. “On average, there was around 250-300 workers on site daily. Sometimes we work weekends, sometimes we worked through rain, sometimes we would not.”

Piana said some of the workers have a unique set of skills.

“One of our specialized workers are what we call the ‘spider monkeys.’ We like to call them that because they are specialized mountain climbers that come from all over the U.S. and Canada,” he said. “They come and help us to install and access very small corners and very difficult areas that cannot be generally accessed by equipment or cranes.”

The club isn’t moved in quite yet, but that hasn’t stopped players from stopping by to get a first look.

“They initially always mention how large and impressionable the stadium is, so that’s always a nice feedback to have,” said Piana.

Inter Miami will take the pitch for the first time in their new stadium on April 4.

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