MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans are excited as a pop-up event is keeping the Heat hype going right on until tip-off.

After stealing a win in Denver for game two, the Miami Heat came back to their home court and some lucky fans are excited to be in the rowdy crowd for Wednesday night’s game.

“I am super excited. This was a birthday present from my fiancé so I just could not be more excited. This is my very first final game ever,” said Heat fan Nicole Hallman.

Frankie Theroux said he is ecstatic to go to this game as he has never been to an NBA finals game.

“Oh, I’m absolutely pumped,” said Steven Isaac. “I’ve been to every game since the play-in. I’ve had season tickets since Jimmy’s arrival in Miami so in 2019.”

The players feed off the excitement the fans give and the fans are ready to give it their all.

“Tonight at [the Kaseya Center] is going to be absolutely rockin’,” said Isaac. “I don’t think there’s one person that will be sitting down.”

“I’m just really pumped up and ready to get going screaming the crowds going to be wild,” said Theroux.

MVP Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee had a pop-up event by the arena so fans could fuel up for the finals.

“He’s earned everything that he’s accomplished to this moment and he still continues to grit and grind. It’s hard to not root for someone like that,” said Isaac.

And the merch store at the arena was open for those who wanted to gear up for the game.

Joey Spagnoli was looking for some Jimmy Butler jerseys while others bought a Miami Heat cap.

Some fans shared their predictions, of course, all of them predicted their win.

