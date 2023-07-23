MIAMI (WSVN) - A heat advisory that had been issued for parts of South Florida this weekend has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

The warning, issued Sunday afternoon, is in effect for all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties through 8 p.m.

And #Miami officially hits 98F for a high today (as of 4PM), making it only the 16th time the city has been this hot in recorded history! https://t.co/rOin89suq0 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) July 23, 2023

According to meteorologists, peak “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is the third ever warning for Miami-Dade and the second ever warning for Broward County. All of these warnings have happened this year.

With excessive heat across South Florida today, it's important to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion.



To beat the heat, take frequent breaks in air conditioning and stayed hydrated with water. pic.twitter.com/oleQW1ZuOY — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 23, 2023

First responders advise people to remain indoors whenever possible and to stay hydrated. It’s also important to watch for signs of heat-related illnesses and to seek medical attention when you feel the symptoms.

