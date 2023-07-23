MIAMI (WSVN) - A heat advisory that had been issued for parts of South Florida this weekend was upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon, was in effect for all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties through 8 p.m.

7News cameras captured people out and about at Morningside Park in Miami.

“I’m exhausted, drained. It’s hard to feel full of energy, and you don’t want to be out here for super long,” said a man.

Some are still trying to grapple with the sweltering temperatures.

“It’s too hot to even go in the pool. It’s hot,” said parkgoer D’Andra Rolack as she held a portable fan to her face.

And #Miami officially hits 98F for a high today (as of 4PM), making it only the 16th time the city has been this hot in recorded history! https://t.co/rOin89suq0 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) July 23, 2023

According to meteorologists, the excessive heat warning happens when the heat index reaches temperatures of 113 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for more than two hours.

Back in Morningside, parkgoer D’Andra Rolack said she’s taking extra precaution while spending the day out in the sun, especially when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter D’Ziyir.

“I got her some juice, some fruit and some water, some cold water, and I got her fan as well, made sure I charged it before I left the house,” said Rolack. “She can’t communicate ’cause she’s a child. Only I know, so since I know it’s hot, if I’m hot, I know she’s hot, so I just make sure I’m extra safe with her.”

This is the third ever warning for Miami-Dade and the second for Broward County. All of these warnings have happened this year.

With excessive heat across South Florida today, it's important to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion.



To beat the heat, take frequent breaks in air conditioning and stayed hydrated with water. pic.twitter.com/oleQW1ZuOY — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 23, 2023

When it comes to beating the heat. experts advise people to remain indoors whenever possible, stay hydrated wear loose-fitting clothing and avoid the sun as much as possible.

It’s also important to watch for signs of heat-related illnesses and to seek medical attention when you feel the symptoms.

“Heat stroke can happen from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, usually in combination with dehydration, which leads to failure of your body’s temperature control system,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez. “If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, you must call 911 immediately and provide first aid.”

First responders also warn pet owners to make sure to bring the animals inside whenever possible.

The excessive heat warning was allowed to expire, but the heat advisory has been extended for yet another day through Monday.

