MIAMI (WSVN) - A boxer who was organizing a plot to kill after an argument with a trainer is behind bars after, detectives said, the former Olympian took the first step to follow through by putting down a deposit on an assault rifle.

The owner of BOXR Gym said he was able to get things under control pretty quickly, and Azea Augustama is now charged with making those threats.

City of Miami Police said Agustama threatened to shoot up a couple gyms, including BOXR on Northeast First Avenue in Miami.

“He basically just got angry,” said Mateo Attalla, the owner of the gym.

Attalla said Augstama got into it with a trainer last week.

“I said, ‘Look, I can’t have you here. I got to revoke your membership,'” Attalla said.

That’s when Attalla said things got out of hand.

“He’s been putting a lot of crazy stuff up,” he said. “He was just sending text messages, putting some stuff on Instagram.”

Miami Police found a post Augustama made with a picture of the Parkland shooter and a caption making the threats.

Police learned on Tuesday that Augustama put down a $150 deposit for an AK-47 at an Opa-Locka pawn shop.

“Why? I’m not sure what’s gonna happen on the 22nd, an important date. Can I put a down payment?” he is heard saying on surveillance video of the business.

The surveillance video captured Augustama, wearing a blue T-shirt and dark colored pants, holding the rifle.

The threat was enough for police to arrest him.

On Wednesday, Augustama faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“If not for him having a concealed weapons permit, I believe that he would’ve purchased a firearm and could’ve carried out his threats,” said a Miami Police detective in court.

In 2017, 7News featured Augustama for helping his home country of Haiti after a devastating earthquake.

“To wake up in the morning and first thing you see is the suffering of the people,” he told 7News at the time.

Augustama boxed in the 2018 Summer Olympics, and now, instead of a boxing ring, the 39-year-old is spending time in a jail cell.

“We know that something’s wrong with him, so we immediately handled it,” Attalla said.

In court, a judge set Augustama’s bond to $3 million. He has also been placed on house arrest and was told to stay away from the victims and the gyms.

