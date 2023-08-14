MIAMI (WSVN) - A former aide to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is set to be prosecuted on Monday after he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Rene Pedrosa, 51, admitted to receiving pornographic materials from a 16-year-old boy in 2019. He entered a guilty plea on May 24, 2023, for his actions.

Court documents stated that Pedrosa connected with a male teenager in November 2019 on social media for a potential web design position for Mayor Suarez. The document also stated that on Nov. 25, 2019, Pedrosa admittedly kissed and sexually touched the 16-year-old at Miami City Hall when the victim’s mother dropped him off for a follow-up meeting.

Pedrosa confessed he continued communication with the victim through an internet-based messaging app when he received sexually explicit images of the minor, which solidified his charges of receiving child pornography.

The 52-year-old is set to face charges at the Miami Federal Courthouse; he faces a potential prison term ranging from five to 20 years.

