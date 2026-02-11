FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in a Stand Your Ground hearing for three former Miami-Dade police officers accused in the 2019 Miramar shootout that killed a UPS driver and an innocent motorist.

Former officer Leslie Lee testified, offering a step-by-step account of the shooting.

Lee previously acknowledged that he lied to Miramar police during questioning, first saying he did not fire his weapon. He later admitted he did shoot.

The other officers seeking immunity are Rodolfo Mirabal and Richard Santiesteban. All three argue they fired in self-defense during the chaotic exchange of gunfire.

The case stems from December 2019, when two men hijacked a UPS truck, leading to a police chase that ended in a shootout in Miramar.

UPS driver Frank Ordonez and bystander Richard Cutshaw were killed.

A fourth officer, suspended Miami-Dade Police Officer Jose Mateo, previously sought immunity. In September, the same judge dismissed manslaughter charges against Mateo, ruling he acted in self-defense.

The judge will again decide whether Stand Your Ground protections apply. Written closing arguments are expected by the end of the month.

