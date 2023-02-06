MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah police officers being held on the other side of a jail cell faced a judge who will now decide if they can be released.

On Monday, those former officers appeared before a judge for a hearing to determine if they will stay in jail until their trial or if they’ll be granted bond.

Rafael Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, were brought into the courtroom instead of appearing remotely from jail.

The hearing will play out like a mini trial with both sides presenting evidence.

The officers are accused of kidnaping and beating a homeless man on Dec. 17 in Hialeah.

At the end of the hearing, the judge in this case will decide if bond will be set for the pair.

Their bond was initially denied, and the two have been in jail since their arrest.

The hearing is expected to continue until 5 p.m. Monday and will resume on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

A decision is expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.