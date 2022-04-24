MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, opened fire on his ex-girlfriend, a security guard at the McArthur Dairy plant in Miami, sending her to the hospital.

According to the arrest affidavit, City of Miami Police officers arrested 47-year old Isaac Jackie Sharpe in Miami, Sunday morning.

He faces a charge of attempted felony murder with a firearm.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim had been in a relationship that lasted four years and had been separated for four months.

The affidavit states Sharpe went to the McArthur Dairy plant, located near Northeast 71st Street and Second Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect yelled at the guard to get in his vehicle, but she refused and scheduled a Lyft ride.

When Sharpe threatened to ram and shoot the Lyft vehicle, the affidavit states, the victim walked away from the suspect’s vehicle.

That’s when, investigators said, Sharpe shot at his ex-girlfriend, yelling, “You’re going to die.”

Police said the security guard was struck five times.

“When officers responded, they found a security guard, a female security guard who had been shot several times,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar. “Immediately, officers applied tourniquets and other trauma care to the victim on the scene. It more than likely saved her life.”

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where she is listed in stable condition.

When Sharpe was taken into custody, the affidavit said, officers found a Smith and Wesson handgun in his possession.

After detectives interviewed him, the affidavit states, Sharpe removed a string from his jacket and tried to strangle himself. Officers intervened; he was not injured.

As of Sunday night, Sharpe has not appeared in court.

