Ex-adult film actress accused in hit-and-run of bicyclist on MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been hospitalized after an ex-adult film actress allegedly struck him in a hit-and-run on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach.

According to investigators, the victim was riding his bike on his way home from work Thursday evening when 31-year-old Catherine Colabella struck him going eastbound on the causeway.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and he needed “life-saving surgery due to a brain bleed,” according to a police report.

Instead of helping the man, Colabella, a former adult film actress, kept going, police said.

Miami Beach traffic cameras allegedly picked up her car heading off the causeway and onto Alton Road last Thursday night before she ended up at the high-end Continuum condominium, investigators said, where she left her car with a valet before heading up to the home of a resident, “looking like she was drunk,” according to building employees, who felt it necessary to call 911 at the site of her damaged Mercedes.

Police came and towed the car as evidence and left.

Officers eventually got to meet the suspect Friday morning.

Colabella showed up at the Miami Beach Police Department inquiring about her car, and according to the police report, “stated that after she crashed, she panicked and left the crash scene without calling 9-1-1 or rendering help.”

Detectives said, “The defendant admitted having consumed multiple alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.”

7News visited the Cooper City address listed as the suspect’s residence but was told she wasn’t home.

Colabella faces felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

