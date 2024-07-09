NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An eviction notice was filed for a Northwest Miami-Dade home that has been the subject of frequent shootings during parties.

The order was filed in June, which is the latest development in a lengthy foreclosure battle that has spanned close to 15 years.

According to the order, it reads “YOU ARE COMMANDED to remove all persons from the following described property in Miami-Dade County, Florida.”

The latest shooting happened on Sunday, just before 7:15 p.m. after, police said, two subjects opened fire on people having a party behind the home on South River Drive, near 150th Street.

Due to the shooting, one person was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to be OK.

Cellphone video, obtained exclusively by 7News, showed people arguing before a man wearing orange grabbed at his waistband. A second man was seen with a gun in full view while the man in orange began running and shooting. The video recorded over 50 shots that rang out at the party.

Neighbors told 7News that this is not the first shooting that has happened at the home and said that their complaints about their neighbor have not been addressed.

In 2022, one person was fatally shot and three others were injured during a party at the home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a fight broke out between a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man during that party.

“This neighborhood becomes a mess because of these people here,” said Erika Willingham. “This is a residential area and it’s not supposed to be like this. I pray they burn it down.”

The home is known online as the “Boss Mansion.”

According to social media posts, the home is known for Jet Ski parties. The parties are hosted by an organization called Boss Group Ministries, which is led by Maurice Symonette.

Symonette also spoke to 7News following the 2022 incident.

“I wasn’t even here last night because I wasn’t throwing a function last night,” said Symonette.

In the last 14 years, Symonette has challenged the foreclosure and other eviction orders.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in Sunday’s shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

