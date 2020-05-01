Everglades National Park to reopen with restrictions

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Everglades National Park is set to reopen in phases after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park will open access to the Main Park Road, connecting Homestead to Flamingo, starting Monday.

While some trails will continue to be closed, the Flamingo Marina and boat launch ramps will be open to the public.

The Flamingo Marina Store, restrooms and gas pumps will also be open.

The following will remain closed:

Royal Palm area including the Anhinga Trail

Long Pine Key area and campground

West Lake area

Flamingo campground

All visitor centers and public buildings

Concession tours and boat rentals

All other park restrooms

Other park locations such as Shark Valley and Gulf Coast

Entrance fees to the Everglades are waived until further notice.

“Visitors should practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities,” the park said.

