MIAMI (WSVN) - The estranged husband of a South Florida woman who disappeared in Spain is set to be arraigned Monday, following the release of new surveillance photos by prosecutors.

David Knezevich, the estranged husband of Ana Henao Knezevich, is back in federal court on a kidnapping charge connected to her disappearance. Ana was last seen on February 2, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Prosecutors recently released images that they claim show David at Ana’s home in Madrid, allegedly spray-painting a surveillance camera and purchasing paint and duct tape from a nearby store.

Ana and David were in the process of divorcing when she went missing. Despite David’s lawyers asserting that he was in Serbia at the time of her disappearance, prosecutors argue they have evidence proving otherwise. The new surveillance photos are part of the evidence presented against him.

David Knezevich is currently being held without bond, but he is seeking release. Prosecutors are fighting to keep him detained, citing the severity of the charges and the risk of flight.

