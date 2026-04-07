SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 57-year-old Homestead man was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into his estranged wife’s home and stealing jewelry and a safe containing cash. Adolfo Ortiz is charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, second-degree grand theft and criminal mischief.

The theft involved jewelry valued at approximately $40,000 and a safe containing approximately $30,000 in U.S. currency, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Ortiz and the victim have been separated for approximately 18 months but remain legally married following a 19-year marriage.

The incident occurred at a residence on SW 354th Street in Miami around 8:40 p.m. on April 5, 2026. The victim told investigators she was away picking up her oldest son when Ortiz arrived at the home to drop off their other child. According to the affidavit, Ortiz entered the home and went to the master bedroom while the child was present.

Investigators allege Ortiz kicked in a locked bedroom door to access the property. The victim stated she had recently installed the new lock because Ortiz had explicitly been told he was not allowed inside the home when she was away, following a similar previous incident where he allegedly took her personal belongings. The victim further noted that Ortiz had not lived at the home for 18 months and had no personal belongings stored there.

A witness at the scene reported that Ortiz asked if the victim was home before requesting the door to the residence be opened. The witness told deputies he watched as Ortiz broke open the bedroom door and began looking for items. Ortiz was reportedly seen walking out of the house carrying a black safe.

On Monday, April 6, 2026, at approximately 5 p.m., investigators and deputies located Ortiz in Homestead.

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