Estefans continue tradition of feeding families in need on Thanksgiving

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gloria and Emilio Estefan continued their yearly tradition of giving back on Thanksgiving and hosted a large celebration

The Estefans held their 11th annual Feed a Friend event Thursday afternoon.

Over the past 10 years, the annual event has served over 14,000 meals to South Florida residents.

This year’s meal was prepared by the Estefan Kitchen and students from the Miami Culinary Institute.

On the menu are traditional Thanksgiving foods, along with Cuban classics.

Among those present for the event and helping serve the food were 7News anchors Belkys Nerey and Lynn Martinez.

“It’s my favorite day of the year because there’s no gift giving other than the gift of giving yourself to others, and we’ve been very blessed. This community’s been so supportive of us during the years, and it’s a way to give back to that community.”

“We just want to give back, and I hope the day that we’re not here, my kids continue to do this because it’s a beautiful thing. The main thing is bring Miami together,” Emilio Estefan said.

The event will last until 3 p.m.

