DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A facility in Doral that converts trash into energy has had a fire that’s been burning all week.

The Environmental Protection Agency released a report on Thursday, which said that the amount of smoke from that fire has hit an unhealthy level, and that residents should be told to shelter in place.

That report came out not long after Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke Thursday about the fire, using language not nearly as strong as that in the report.

She is expected to give another update on the situation Friday afternoon.

