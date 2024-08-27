NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed plan to develop golf courses, hotels, and other business ventures on Florida’s state parks is drawing controversy from environmental groups as they strongly oppose the development and advocate for the protection of wildlife and the preservation of the parks.

Recently, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) announced the 2024-25 ‘Great Outdoor Initiative’ to build lodgings, golf-courses, and pickle-ball courses at nine state parks across Florida, from the panhandle to Miami.

After the announcement, the FDEP had originally planned to hear comments from the public, but the outcry against the proposal has caused them to postponed the meetings. With the developmental plan facing a tremendous amount of backlash, a key supporter withdrew it’s application to have golf-courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

The Sierra Club, an environmentalist group in South Florida, held a peaceful art protest at Oleta Sate Park in North Miami Beach to oppose against Florida’s ‘Great Outdoor Initiative’.

Protester telling 7news that they want to keep their state parks for nature and that the recreational development should happen somewhere else.

“We’re here to tell everybody how much we care and how much we love and all the time we spend and show them what we do at our state parks and how we want them to stay the same,” said Catalina Lemaitre. “Pickleball, golf-course, 350 room hotels, all recreational activities that belong elsewhere.”

Parents and students waited out the rain to begin their large art project in an open space they hope to protect.

“Parks are important because it actually gives life to all of the states,” said a child.

“There’ a lot of history in these [parks] folks because imagine there’s a tower in Jonathan Dickinson that they want to crash down and make a golf-course. Golf-courses are everywhere and they don’t need to build another one,” said another.

