VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have reopened the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway hours after, authorities said, a seaplane made an emergency landing.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Beech A23A lost engine power after it departed from Miami Executive Airport in the afternoon.

When it landed in the causeway, the NTSB said, the aircraft collided with a bus.

Cellphone video captured the small plane off to the side of the road, surrounded by a heavy police presence.

It remains unclear how many people were inside the plane or whether anyone was injured.

In a tweet, City of Miami Police said the entrance to the causeway is blocked off due to a “crash investigation” but did not provide further details.

Just after 7:15 p.m., they confirmed that the entrance was back open to traffic.

NTSB officials confirmed they have opened an investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.