VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed off the entrance to the Rickenbacker Causeway following reports of a rough seaplane landing.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a plane down along the causeway near MAST Academy on Virginia Key, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video captured the small aircraft off to the side of the road, surrounded by a heavy police presence.

It remains unclear how many people were inside the plane or whether anyone was injured.

In a tweet, City of Miami Police said the entrance to the causeway is blocked off due to a “crash investigation” but did not provide further details.

Police urge divers to avoid the area until further notice.

