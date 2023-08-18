SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities closed off an entrance ramp onto State Road 826 from a Florida highway after a truck overturned on the highway.

On Friday morning, a truck driver lost control of their vehicle and overturned on the entrance ramp to northbound SR-826 from westbound State Road 836. The truck was moving a load of sand and gravel, which ended up on the road after it overturned.

Police said minor injuries were reported.

The ramp was temporarily closed until the area was cleaned up.

