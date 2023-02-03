Police have shut down an entrance ramp onto the southbound lane of Interstate 95.

According to police, a black Alfa Romeo sedan was traveling south on I-95 in the area of Ives Dairy Rd, Friday morning.

The driver lost control and traveled off of the roadway, where it collided with a traffic control box.

A man was transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

A female passenger was transported to Aventura Hospital where she later died.

The entrance ramp to southbound I-95 from Ives Dairy Rd is currently shut down due to this incident.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if their commute takes them to the area.

