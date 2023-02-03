A deadly drive ended in a roll over crash along Interstate 95.

According to police, a black Alfa Romeo sedan was traveling south on I-95, in the area of Ives Dairy Road, Friday morning, and the driver lost control, going off the roadway before colliding with a traffic control box.

A man was transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

A female passenger was transported to Aventura Hospital where she later died.

The entrance ramp to southbound I-95 from Ives Dairy Road was shut down due to this incident but has since reopened.

