HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is under arrest after being accused of several disturbing crimes with a student.

Misael Gonzalez, an English teacher at Hialeah Senior High School, was arrested Tuesday.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious battery, among other charges.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.

Gonzalez had been a teacher for over 20 years.

Details of the incident being alleged between Gonzalez and the victim is unknown.

