SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rare sight is captivating visitors at Zoo Miami as an endangered Matchie’s tree kangaroo joey from Papua New Guinea begins to peek out of its mother’s pouch.

The first-time mother, named Poppy, is 3 years years old and was born in Kansas City. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

The joey, born on January 8, remains mostly confined to its mother’s pouch, where it will continue to develop for several more weeks before venturing out. It will not be fully weaned until it is about a year old.

It takes several months before the joey sticks its head out of the pouch and is visible. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

Matchie’s tree kangaroos, like most marsupials are born in an almost embryonic state after a pregnancy of about 44 days. The newborn is only the size of a jellybean when it crawls into the mother’s pouch, where it attaches to a nipple and continues to develop. It takes several months before the joey becomes visible outside the pouch.

The 3-year-old first-time mother, named Poppy, was born in Kansas City. The 16-year-old father, Banyon, is from the Bronx Zoo in New York and this is his fourth offspring. The joey, confirmed to be female, will eventually join an international breeding program. This is the tenth Matchie’s tree kangaroo born at Zoo Miami.

There are estimated to be less than 2,500 Matchie’s tree kangaroos left in the wild. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

According to a news release from Zoo Miami, Matchie’s tree kangaroos live at high elevations in the Huon Peninsula of Papua New Guinea, spending most of their time in trees and feeding on leaves, ferns, moss, and bark. They are believed to be solitary animals, with the strongest bond being between mother and offspring.

“There are estimated to be less than 2,500 Matchie’s tree kangaroos left in the wild. Their greatest threats are hunting for food and trade, combined with habitat loss due to expanding agriculture,” stated the news release from Zoo Miami.

Matchie’s tree kangaroos are believed to be solitary animals and the only strong social bond formed is between a mother and her offspring. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

Zoo Miami has been actively involved in the conservation of Matchie’s tree kangaroos, providing annual funding support and participating in on-site conservation efforts in Papua New Guinea. The arrival of the new joey is a significant milestone in the zoo’s ongoing conservation work.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.