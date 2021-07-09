SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered tiger at Zoo Miami received a fertility exam.

Zoo officials on Friday said 13-year-old Berani was given the exam because many of its recent breeding attempts have been unsuccessful.

Zoo Miami’s animal health team, along with reproductive specialists from zoos in Ohio and Nebraska, were on hand for the evaluation.

Berani also received a general health exam while sedated.

There are less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild.

