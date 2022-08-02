SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big cat is getting some much-needed care in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Doctors at Zoo Miami examined Serai, an 11-year-old endangered clouded leopard. They want to know why she’s been vomiting lately.

They did a number of exams including an ultrasound, an endoscopy and even a COVID test.

They’re waiting for results, but doctors think a food allergy is causing the problem, which is common for cats.

