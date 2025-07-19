MIAMI (WSVN) - An endangered hippo underwent an extensive examination at Zoo Miami after recently displaying some lethargy and a reduced appetite.

The pygmy hippopotamus, named Aubergine, was born at Zoo Miami in August 2018 with a congenital defect that prevented the upper palate of his mouth from fully developing. This led to complications resulting from food passing from his mouth to his sinuses which could then find its way into his lungs, leading to respiratory issues.

Over the years, Aubergine has received a variety of treatments to help mitigate possible complications, which included an extensive procedure performed by plastic surgeons to help rebuild the hippo’s upper palate, though only with limited success.

Despite the limited success, officials believe those treatments helped Aubergine survive and live a relatively normal and healthy life at the zoo.

Recently, doctors at the zoo noticed Aubergine displayed some lethargy and a reduced appetite, and after not seeing any improvement following non-invasive treatments, the decision was made to anesthetize him so the zoo’s animal health team can get a closer look.

His exam included radiographs, ultrasound examinations and an endoscopy of his sinuses, as well as blood collection.

Doctors managed to clear some pieces of matter from his sinuses, but found no other obvious signs of abnormalities.

Aubergine has since recovered from the anesthesia and has gone back to his normal routine.

The zoo’s staff will continue to closely monitor him and provide non-invasive treatments in hopes that his appetite will improve and he will fully recover from whatever caused his unusual behavior.

