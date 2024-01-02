SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered babirusa was born on Dec. 15, marking the first successful birth of this unique species within the Zoo Miami’s history.

The proud parents, a nearly 5-year-old female named Maggie from the St. Louis Zoo and a male counterpart of the same age named Harry from the Audubon Zoo, celebrated the arrival of their first offspring.

Credit: Ron Magill / Zoo Miami Credit: Ron Magill / Zoo Miami

The newborn babiursa’s sex is yet to be determined as it remains closely bonded with its mother in a secluded holding area away from public view.

Babiursa’s are known for their peculiar appearance and are considered one of the most bizarre-looking species among the world’s wild swine. The name “babiursa,” originating from the Malay language, translates to “pig deer,” acknowledging their distinctive tusks that give males an antler-like appearance on their heads.

Unlike traditional pigs, babiursas sport upper tusks that grow upward through the top of their faces, sometimes curving backward into their heads. Coupled with a second set of lower jaw tusks that curl away from the head, these features contribute to an otherworldly appearance, earning the babirusa the reputation of being the strangest-looking pig globally. Interestingly, females do not exhibit these tusks, and both genders have relatively hairless bodies.

In their natural habitats of swamps and rain forests in Indonesia, babiursas face threats of habitat loss and hunting for food. While their wild lifespan averages around 10 years, under human care, they can live up to 20 years.

Visitors can catch a glimpse of the father, Harry, who continues on public display. Both the mother and new baby are expected to remain off the exhibit for the next few weeks as the newborn undergoes careful monitoring to ensure a smooth transition into its moated habitat, zoo officials said.

