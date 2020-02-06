Endangered adult missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help locating a 52-year-old missing adult who suffers from intellectual disabilities.

Maritte Duroscar went missing from the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Duroscar was last seen wearing a black skirt with an unknown top.

Police describe Duroscar as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Duroscar’s whereabouts, call the Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

