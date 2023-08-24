MIAMI (WSVN) - A critically endangered Addra gazelle was welcomed into the world Tuesday at Zoo Miami, marking the 79th birth of this rare species in the zoo’s history.

According to a news release, a comprehensive neonatal examination was carried out on the newborn on Wednesday. The assessment included gender identification, blood collection, weight measurement, umbilicus cleaning and an overall physical check involving the eyes and mouth. Additionally, a microchip was implanted for future identification purposes.

The female calf, weighing slightly below 10 pounds, appears to be in good health. Close monitoring showed successful nursing, with the calf being well cared for by her mother. The mother, born at the St. Louis Zoo and nearly eight years old, has previously given birth three times. The eight-year-old father, a first-time parent, was born at the San Diego Wild Animal Park.

The Addra gazelles, recognized as the largest among the world’s gazelles and sometimes referred to as Dama gazelles, typically inhabit desert landscapes in limited areas of arid and semi-arid regions, primarily within the Sahara. Their once-large population has been severely diminished by factors such as conflict, habitat degradation, excessive hunting and expansion of human and livestock communities.

