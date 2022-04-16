SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed an endangered new member to its family.

Officials on Friday said a critically threatened addax, also known as a white antelope or screwhorn antelope, was born at the animal park.

Pictures provided by the zoo showed the male calf bonding with its mother.

Zookeepers said the animal is on exhibit with its herd and is in good health.

With only a few hundred left in the wild, the addax is one of the most at-risk animals in the world.

