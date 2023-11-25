SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tucked away at a Southwest Miami-Dade shopping center, is what many people call a neighborhood gem. On Saturday, they’re celebrating the end of an era with the South Florida community who’ve made memories over the years here

“So many people love this place,” said employee and skater Cordell Leandre.

“I never thought a single business would have the impact that this place has,” said Tom Mitchell, partner of Super Wheels.

Super Wheels Skating Center has withstood the ups and downs of the last approximately 50 years as one of the last rinks in South Florida.

“It’s not about ‘how much money can I make today?’ It’s ‘how many customers do I have in 10 years?’ It’s been 48 years and millions of people have come into this building just under the Super Wheels brand name,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell has been one of the people behind the magic of the roller rink.

“My brain is having a hard time understanding the end,” he said.

He tried his best effort to save the business after the building where the roller rink resides has been sold. His lease is up at the end of the year, and with that, one last Saturday is left for the books.

“I just want people to leave here with a smile on their face and cherish everything we’ve ever done,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell wants the last day to be worthwhile by having special guest DJs who started their careers right at the Southwest Miami-Dade roller rink DJ booth.

It is now a relic of a different time.

“Phones are in pockets and they’re actually talking with each other, and that’s part of the uniqueness,” he said.

“Why do people wanna go in circles? But it’s just something for that few hours you are free,” said Leandre.

Super Wheels will be remembered as a place where laughs were shared and relationships blossomed.

“It’s where most of my friends have met each other. My wife, I met at the skating center,” Mitchell continued. “The music, the times, it just brings so many happy thoughts for so many.”

Memories of the rink that will live on even after the name Super Wheels is no more.

“Keep their skates handy, keep them clean. Because skating in Miami will continue one way or another.”

The rink celebrates the end of an era on Saturday at 8 p.m.

