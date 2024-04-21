MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who died while saving lives was granted a special honor this weekend.

The family of Yanaisa Pulido’s on Saturday accepted her diploma at Miami Dade College’s commencement ceremony, held at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The 23-year-old was earning a degree in homeland security.

Pulido was struck and killed on Feb. 11 after she had stopped to help the victims of a crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Her family said she was an emergency medical technician who had just finished her shift and was driving home at the time.

