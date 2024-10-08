NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Although Hurricane Milton is not making a direct hit on South Florida, some stores across the area have gone empty as people prepare for any developments.

Many in South Florida are hitting stores to stock up on food, water and supplies just in case.

“With hurricane, you always have to worry about because you never know,” said a woman loading cases of water in her trunk. “In case we have flood, you know, I have it in front of the house.”

Residents tell 7News they are aware that South Florida is out of Milton’s cone, but there is still some concern.

Store parking lots are packed with people looking for essentials as Milton gives a frightening reminder of how powerful mother nature can be. Many know how important it is to always have a stock of food and supplies all throughout hurricane season.

Kristen Palmer told 7News that she went out to a store to grab cases of water just in case the impact of the hurricane affects her neighborhood.

“Prevention is better than cure, so you don’t know what impact it may have,” said Palmer. “And just for future hurricanes, I just decided to stock up on some water.”

7News stopped at several stores and saw three items in high-demand: Water, paper goods and eggs.

In North Miami, 7News visited a local Publix and saw eggs sold out by mid-Tuesday afternoon.

Poultry and snacks were also in high demand.

Gas is becoming another high-demand supply as long lines at gas stations have been reported, raising concern among residents.

