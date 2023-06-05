SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunny Isles Beach Police Department have confirmed that an empty boat was found on their local shores.

United States Border Patrol said the boat had been previously encountered at sea but no arrests were made at the time.

According to officials, the makeshift vessel landed on the beach overnight behind the Trump International Resort when beachgoers were intrigued by the discovery, Monday morning.

“I wanted to look at it, how they actually make it,” said Rishi Ramchan.

“It just goes to show you how far people will go to perspire and come over to this country full of opportunities,” said Yancarlos Carrion.

It is unknown who the people on board were or what happened to them.

The vessel was removed from the shore.

