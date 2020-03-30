Empty landmarks, streets across South Florida amid closures, curfew

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has brought everyday life to a standstill across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as “safer at home” orders, curfews and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 have led to empty landmarks and streets.

Ocean Drive remained picturesque on a sunny Monday afternoon, but there was almost nobody in sight along the famed street.

An eerie silence overtook the once thriving tourist destination, as 7News cameras captured stacked chairs outside restaurants, parked bicycles and caution tape. The only noise that stood out was the sound of sprinklers.

An aerial view of the beach showed white sands and turquoise water, but no sunbathers in sight.

On Lincoln Road, the only shopping currently allowed is window shopping, but there was almost nobody around.

In downtown Miami, tables at Bayside Marketplace remained empty.

Traffic in nearby Brickell was light, as a bicyclist was seen wearing a face mask while making his way down a street.

It was a similar scene at Domino Park in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. A sign read it is “closed until further notice.”

Just north of there, in Wynwood, an automated sign at a bus stop read, “Stay home — save lives.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

