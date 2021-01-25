Empty car found at bottom of Opa-Locka canal

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an unoccupied car was found submerged in an Opa-Locka canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of an empty vehicle in the water near Northwest 23rd Court and Burlington Street, at around 10 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the fully submerged car at the bottom of the canal.

Police are attempting to determine how the car ended up there in the first place.

