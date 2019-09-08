Employee fatally shot at SW Miami-Dade facility for children with disabilities

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman who, they said, opened fire inside a facility in Southwest Miami-Dade that cares for children with disabilities, killing an employee.

7News cameras captured a woman being consoled by loved ones as she broke down in tears outside the assisted living facility along Southwest 172nd Terrace, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident took place at around 3 a.m., while the 21-year-old victim was on duty.

“Apparently the person that came there, I don’t know if he opened the door for him because he knew them or not, but that’s when he got shot, when he opened the door,” said Yolanda Young, a relative of the victim.

Officials said there were children present when the shots rang out, but none were harmed.

Young said the victim worked long shifts at the facility.

“Almost 24/7 he was here, and he had just made supervisor here at this location, and he was only one working here last night when this happened,” she said.

Detectives spent the bulk of Sunday placing down evidence markers and searching for a link to the shooter.

Meanwhile, the victim’s heartbroken family is faced with the harsh reality of saying goodbye while knowing that whoever did this is still on run.

“Accidents don’t happen at 2 or 3 in the morning and then the person leaves,” said Young. “It wasn’t a robbery or something like that.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.