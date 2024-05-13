DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a Doral restaurant is accused of attacking a person.

The incident happened at a Hooters on Northwest 13th Terrace, Monday morning.

According to police, two employees got into an argument when one of them started assaulting the victim.

That worker then took off before officers arrived.

The victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

No word on arrests.

