Employee at downtown Miami 7-Eleven stabbed during robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person behind an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in downtown Miami that, they said, sent an employee to the hospital.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside of the store at 1 West Flagler St., Sunday morning.

“I don’t see why a person would want to do him like that,” said Darryl Jennings, who said he knows the victim.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at around 8:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the sales clerk with an apparent stab wound to the chest.

People who work nearby said they were shocked to hear what happened.

“The gentleman is a nice guy. He works hard; he’s every day at work,” said Jennings.

“He’s a very nice guy, and he’s always working there, and he’s a real happy-go-lucky guy,” said a woman.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said he was alert and in stable condition.

But onlookers said they are now concerned this sort of occurrence has become all too common in the area.

“I said to myself, ‘Oh, my God, you cannot walk around here safe anymore,'” said the woman.

The store reopened at around 5 p.m.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

