MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is facing multiple counts of video voyeurism charges after he admitted to installing a camera in the women’s bathroom at the business where he works.

Ronny Jose Barbera Quintero appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning.

“So he put a camera in the bathroom,” said Glazer.

“Yes,” said the suspect.

“Don’t talk about the facts of the case, sir. You’re presumed not guilty,” said Glazer.

Barbera Quintero admitted to placing the surveillance camera in a bathroom at Ricoma Embroidery Machines, located along the 11500 block of Northwest 124th Street in Medley.

“The camera was placed — it’s a small surveillance camera, it’s a hidden camera — it was placed underneath the sink,” said Medley Police Officer Deglys Chavarria.

The camera was discovered Tuesday inside the office bathroom.

“The camera was facing towards the toilet, where somebody would be using, and the toilet paper area,” said Chavarria.

Detectives said recovered footage shows Barbera Quintero setting the camera up on Monday.

“There was a rumor that two other employees were having relationships in the bathroom, and he said he wanted to capture that,” said Chavarria.

These actions would lad Barbera Quintero behind bars.

“You’re facing up to five years in jail,” said Glazer.

To date, police have identified four victims, but they said there could be more.

A 7News crew went inside Ricoma Embroidery and asked staff whether Barbera Quintero is still working for the company. An employee told the crew that they did not know what the crew were talking about.

