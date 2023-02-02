WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 826 in West Miami-Dade has caused emergency vehicles to shut down lanes.

Around 5 a.m., three right lanes on the southbound Palmetto Expressway at Southwest 17th Avenue have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene, Thursday.

A total of four lanes are now closed on the highway as emergency vehicles clean up the area.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Drivers should expect delays on their morning commute if they are traveling in the area.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.