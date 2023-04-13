MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down for hours due to a crash near the Turnpike, which caused major traffic delays. Around 6:30 a.m., the emergency vehicles moved over to the two left lanes and reopened the remaining lanes.

On Thursday morning, video footage showed traffic at a complete stop near Miami Gardens Drive. Emergency vehicles closed all lanes earlier as they cleaned up the crash site.

Drivers may want to leave their homes with some extra time as the closure has caused major delays in the area.

Commuters may use the express lanes as an alternate route.

