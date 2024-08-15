MIAMI (WSVN) - A left lane on eastbound State Road 836 is currently closed from the toll bridge to just east of Northwest 17th Avenue due to unforeseen equipment issues, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

The closure is expected to remain in place until 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Motorists traveling eastbound on SR-836 should anticipate heavier-than-normal delays in the impacted area and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

Westbound traffic on SR-836 is not impacted by the closure.

For more information, drivers can contact the Florida Department of Transportation Communications Office at 305-470-5349 or Senior Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional updates and project details are available on the project website.

